Covid-19: Paytm to set up oxygen plants to assist hospitals

Digital financial services platform Paytm on Monday announced that Paytm Foundation will be setting up oxygen plants in 12-13 cities as hospitals across pan-India face oxygen shortage amid the tumultuous second Covid-19 wave.

These oxygen plants would be directly installed at hospitals which would serve the oxygen needs for the entire hospital.

Some of the cities where the plants will be installed include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Aligarh, Noida and Lucknow.

Paytm Foundation has also sourced over 21,000 oxygen concentrators that would be sent to government hospitals, Covid care facilities, private hospitals, nursing homes as well as Resident Welfare Associations in the mid of May.

Oxygen plants are devices that render possible the production of medical oxygen from ambient air while simultaneously supplying the gas to multiple beds. The company has currently raised Rs 10 crore from people across the country under its Oxygen For India initiative and has mirrored the donation amount making it a total contribution of Rs 20 crore. Paytm is working in conjunction with other prominent organisations including Elevation Capital and the American Indian Foundation.

The donation garnered under the initiative will be used to purchase oxygen concentrators and oxygen plants, costing between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore each.

Paytm is currently between dialogues with the state governments and hospitals for affirmation and approval to set up these oxygen plants; once purchased, the oxygen plants will be provided free of cost to government hospitals by Paytm Foundation.

“Before economic growth, we need to think about the sustainability of our human forces, the people. While oxygen concentrators are good for short term support, we figured out that oxygen plants could provide our healthcare system with larger support. Hence, we decided to direct our donations to build oxygen plants at government hospitals for free,” according to a Paytm spokesperson.