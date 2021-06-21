Covid-19: People in Tiruchy avoid getting vaccinated after fake messages on meat consumption

An unverified message, spreading misconceptions regarding meat consumption after Covid-19 jabs, has hit vaccination efforts in the city of Tiruchy in Tamil Nadu.

A WhatsApp forward, claiming one shouldn’t consume meat until the completion of two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, has stopped many people in Tiruchy from getting vaccinated against this deadly virus.

Guru, a mechanic at a private vehicle showroom in the city, has avoided taking his jab for over a month now. He told The New Indian Express, "I received a message through one of my friends that we should not consume meat until completion of two doses of the vaccine. Due to this, I have avoided going to the vaccination camps in our neighbourhood.”

“Only today, a doctor informed me that such messages are fake and meat can be consumed like always. If I had known this before, I would have volunteered for my vaccine long ago. I just kept delaying it because it is difficult for me to avoid consuming meat for such a long time,” he added.

According to officials in charge of vaccination camps on the weekends, people are enquiring about future dates so that they can consume meat over the weekend before taking the jab.

Dr Aleem, former vice-principal of KAPV Medical College, told the publication, "I have received several calls in the last few weeks, asking whether we can consume non-veg food after taking vaccination. There are no such official guidelines till date, and all this misinformation is spread through social media. No vaccine used in regular usage currently requires any form of dietary restrictions. Only thing that people should ensure is to always follow a good, balanced diet."

The supervisor of a vaccination camp of the city told the publication that they are clearing the misconceptions of people while “requesting them to spread the same information to their relatives, so more people would come forward for vaccination.”