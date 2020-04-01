COVID-19: Phones of 25k in home quarantine under tech surveillance in Delhi

Amid complaints that those home quarantine roaming around, Delhi Government is putting over 25,000 such people under technical surveillance by sharing their mobile phones.

This was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, a day after a decision was taken at a meeting he had with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. So far, telephones of at least 25,429 persons asked to be home quarantine has been given to the police for ascertaining whether they have left home in the past few days.

On Tuesday, the telephone numbers of 11,084 persons were given to police while another 14,345 were provided on Wednesday.

Kejriwal said they have seen that in countries like Singapore have used technology to trace the movement of people who are in-home quarantine.

"We are tracking the cellphone location of COVID-19 suspects. We have sought the help of police in tracing whether these people who have been instructed to be in homes have moved out of their houses in the past few days. Everyone who has been contacted by suspect is being tracked down and being quarantined immediately. Using the numbers, we will trace whether they have been adhering to the quarantine," he said.

Kejriwal warned that strong action will be taken against those violating quarantine norms.

With April one being the salary date, he said the salaries of many employees are stuck because of offices being closed. The government has now decided to issue passes for two people from each organisation for two days to go to the office, prepare salary bills and transfer it online, he said.

He also said that poor people with no ration cards will be given ration soon if they apply for ration cards to avail of the scheme for food articles during the COVID-19 season. "There are about 10 lakh poor who have no ration cards and those who want to have ration, they should apply. I am not promising them ration cards but food articles during COVID-19," he said.

Kejriwal had earlier announced that people without ration cards also will get ration during this period and a scheme will be announced. He said to ensure that this is not misused, the government wants those potential beneficiaries to apply online for the ration card taking the help of people.