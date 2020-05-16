COVID-19: PIL filed in SC for allowing use of private hospitals for those who can afford

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court to direct the centre to frame guidelines to avail facilities of private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and quarantine by those who can very well afford it.

Kolkata resident, Avishek Goenka sought a direction to the Centre to immediately enroll more private hospitals, for COVID-19 post-infection treatment.

He raised a question of law whether a person who is willing and has means to afford quality healthcare could be forced to go to a government-owned or aided quarantine center or hospital, against his choice denying him quality of life in the name of a pandemic.

The petitioner contended that absence of policies or guidelines for availing facilities in private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment was violative of Article 14 (equality) and 21 (right to life and liberty) for being manifestly arbitrary.

It is submitted that COVID-19 patients who can afford the cost of private healthcare, should have the option of paying for it, his plea said.

He sought a direction to the Centre to immediately frame and advertise the mechanism to avail private hospital facilities, in case of COVID-19 infection as per the choice and affordability of the patient.

Among other pleas, Goenka said the government should direct the insurance companies to immediately settle, full claims, which were raised as per government-specified rates.

The petitioner also wanted constitution of a joint expert committee for examining and recommending best global practices for treatment of COVID-19 and making its recommendations binding on all states.