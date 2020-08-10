Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi to hold video meet with select CMs

Covid-19: PM Modi to hold video meet with select CMs

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2020, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 23:54 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with select states on Covid-19 on Tuesday. 

Officials said the Chief ministers of all states will not be part of the meeting and only those with high caseload will be represented. 

The Prime Minister is likely to take stock of the situation along with the Chief Ministers. They are also likely to discuss the unlocking of the country so far. 

Modi may also seek the Chief Ministers's views of about further relaxing restrictions, which included the opening of cinema halls and other places, Metro rail and educational institutions. 

However, they did not rule out the possibility of another round with remaining states.

