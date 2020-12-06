Covid-19 positive cases in India hit 96.44 lakh

The death toll crossed 1.4 lakh with 482 new fatalities

PTI
PTI,
  Dec 06 2020, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 11:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 96.44 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 91 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.37 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The Covid-19 active caseload plunged to almost 4 lakh after 138 days.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,44,222 with 36,011 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll crossed to 1.40 lakh with 482 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 91,00,792 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.37 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

There are 4,03,248 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.18 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5.  It went past  50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 14,69,86,575 samples have been tested up to December 5 with 11,01,063 samples being tested on Saturday.

