COVID-19 positive cases rises to 314 in Jammu and Kashmir

With 14 new cases, the number of people testing positive for novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir reached 314 on Thursday, a leap of 214 cases in 11 days.

While the first case was reported in J&K on March 18, there was a very slow accumulation over the next few weeks. J&K had 100 cases on 5 April. The next 100 were reached rapidly, in five days, on April 10.

“Today's Update 14 new cases- all from Kashmir Division. Total cases now 314. Jammu Division-54 and Kashmir Division-260. Further details in daily bulletin (sic),” J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

J&K has also seen a slight drop in the positive percentage of tests being carried out for COVID-19. Official data reveals that out of the 1342 tests conducted and reported in J&K till 4 April, 92 had tested positive, 6.8% of the total. On 11 April, 214 out of 3206 had tested positive, a percentage of 6.6.

On 15 April, out of the total 5171 tests, 300 had tested positive, a percentage of 5.8.

In neighboring Ladakh, one more positive case of coronavirus was reported on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 18. However, only five cases are still active as the rest of the 13 patients have been discharged after being cured of the infection, officials said.