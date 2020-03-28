COVID-19 positive cases surge by 140 on March 27

COVID-19 positive cases surge by 140 in India on March 27

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 28 2020, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 07:14 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

COVID-19 cases rose by 140 on Friday, the highest single-day increase, to take the total number of confirmed patients to 834.

Though the government claimed that 75 new cases were reported on Friday, the final numbers were updated only at 3:00 am on Saturday.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

As of Saturday, COVID-19 had claimed 19 lives across the country and there were 748 active cases of the disease.

Track the state-wise COVID-19 cases here

On the brighter side, 66 persons of the 834 infected by the disease have been recovered and discharged from the hospital with strict instructions to remain in isolation for 14 days after discharge.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Delhi
Karnataka
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 