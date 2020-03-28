COVID-19 positive cases surge by 140 in India on March 27

COVID-19 cases rose by 140 on Friday, the highest single-day increase, to take the total number of confirmed patients to 834.

Though the government claimed that 75 new cases were reported on Friday, the final numbers were updated only at 3:00 am on Saturday.

As of Saturday, COVID-19 had claimed 19 lives across the country and there were 748 active cases of the disease.

On the brighter side, 66 persons of the 834 infected by the disease have been recovered and discharged from the hospital with strict instructions to remain in isolation for 14 days after discharge.