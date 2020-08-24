Covid-19 positive murder accused escapes from hospital in Ambala

Covid-19 positive murder accused escapes from hospital

A murder accused who had tested positive for Covid-19 escaped from the isolation ward of a hospital in Haryana's Ambala, police said on Monday.

The accused, Lucky Kumar, a resident of Rohtak, escaped from Mission Hospital on Sunday by breaking the grille of a window in the ward, they said.

Kumar was arrested from Panchkula district on August 7, Baldevnagar police station SHO Satya Narayan told reporters.

He was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody to Ambala Central Jail, he said.

The accused was tested for Covid-19 in jail and his report came back positive. Later, the jail authorities got him admitted to the hospital, the police said.

They said he was kept in a separate ward along with another jail inmate who had also tested positive for the disease. A police team was also deployed there to keep a watch on the accused.

On Sunday, hospital authorities informed the police that Kumar was missing from his bed. It was found that he had escaped from the ward by breaking the grille of the window in the ward, they added.

A case has been registered against the accused. There is no clue about his whereabouts so far, the police said. 

