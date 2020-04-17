COVID-19 positive patient dies in Srinagar, toll reaches 5 in J&K

A COVID-19 patient died at a Srinagar hospital on Friday taking the COVID-19 related death toll to five in Jammu and Kashmir.

Medical superintendent of JVC hospital in Srinagar Dr. Shafia Deva said that a 70-year-old patient from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, who was admitted before 10 days, expired on Friday morning.

She said at present around 95 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Pertinently with the latest death of COVID-19 patient, the toll in J&K Union Territory reached five.

To recall, on 8 April, a 61-year-old lady from Udhampur died at a Jammu hospital while on 7 April, a 54-year-old man from north Kashmir’s Bandipora died at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

On 29 March, a 50-year-old man from Baramulla died at CD hospital in Srinagar while four days prior, a 65-year-old Tableegi Jamaat preacher from Hyderpora in Srinagar became the first COVID casualty in J&K.

Till April 16 evening, the number of people testing positive for novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir had reached 314. While the first case was reported in J&K on March 18, there were very few cases for a couple of weeks. However, it began to rise in the first week of April breaching 100 cases on April 5. The next 100 reached rapidly, in just five days, on April 10.