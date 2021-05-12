Covid-19: Railways operate 100 Oxygen Express trains since April 19

The Indian Railways has successfully operated 100 Oxygen Express trains on Wednesday since April 19 when it started first such service and delivered nearly 6,260 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to different states.

"100 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states. It is the Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states. So far, nearly 6,260 tonnes of LMO has been delivered in 396 tankers," the statement said.

The Railways delivered 800 tonnes of LMO to the nation on Tuesday, it said.

Till now, 407 tonnes of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,680 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 360 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 939 tonnes in Haryana, 123 tonnes in Telangana, 40 tonnes in Rajasthan, 120 tonnes in Karnataka, and more than 2,404 tonnes in Delhi, it said.

The first Oxygen Express train to Uttarakhand with 120 tonnes of the life-saving gas from Tatanagar in Jharkhand and the first such train to Pune carrying more than 50 tonnes of oxygen from Angul in Odisha reached their destinations on Tuesday night, the statement said.

