COVID-19: Railways to operate 42 Shramik Special trains

Indian Railways is planning to operate total 42 Shramik Special trains on Wednesday to transport over 42,000 stranded people including migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and students.

Of the 42 trains planned for Wednesday, 22 trains have already started and another 20 trains will start by end of the day, said an official in the Railways.

With Wednesday’s 42 special trains, the total number of special trains operated by railways will be 115, said the official.

The Railways will ensure that only 54 passengers board in each coach instead of 72 seats as the national transporter strictly observing social distancing norms. Each train will have 24 coaches, said an official.

The Railways is also stepping up the security in trains to avoid any clash among passengers during journey.

The Railways is not collecting any fare from passengers and giving bulk tickets to states of originating destination. All states have agreed to pay the fare to the Railways directly to avoid burden on migrant workers.