COVID-19: Rajasthan Governor urges religious leaders to impress upon people for medical screening

  • Apr 03 2020, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 07:43 ist
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called upon the leaders of various religions to ensure people's cooperation in medical screening for protection from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor also called upon members who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi to cooperate with medical staff, administration and police, a statement from Rajbhawan said.

Mishra spoke to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the phone and discussed the situation prevailing in the state.

He also talked to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath.

During the conversation with Adityanath, a list of 400 labourers from UP, who are in various districts in Rajasthan, was shared with the Governor and he directed the district collectors to ensure medical assistance and food supply to all such people.

Besides, the Governor also donated Rs 20 lakh to the recently constituted PM-CARES fund. The donation made from the governor's relief fund is for assisting relief work being carried out to combat the spread of coronavirus, the statement said.

The Governor has also called upon people to help those in need and those who have no food. People should come forward to feed animals and birds, he added. 

