Rajnath emergency financial powers to armed forces

Covid-19: Rajnath grants emergency financial powers to armed forces

Vice chiefs of armed forces will be able to clear procurement proposals

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2021, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 19:27 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews preparedness of Ministry of Defence & Armed Forces amid spike in Covid-19 cases, via video conferencing. Credit: PTI file photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday granted emergency financial powers to the armed forces that will allow formation commanders to make urgent procurement to set up health facilities for Covid-19 patients.

Under these powers, vice chiefs of armed forces will be able to clear procurement proposals, officials said.

Singh's office said he invoked special provisions and granted emergency financial powers to the armed forces to empower them to speed up efforts in the nationwide fight against Covid-19.

"These powers will help Formation Commanders to establish and operate quarantine facilities/ hospitals and to undertake procurement/ repair of eqpt/ items/ material/ stores, besides provisioning of various services and  works required to support the ongoing effort against Covid," his office tweeted.

Rajnath Singh
Coronavirus
Ministry of Defence

