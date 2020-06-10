COVID-19 recovery figure exceeds total active cases for the first time

More COVID-19 patients recovered from the infectious disease on Wednesday than those still under medical supervision or active cases as India’s confirmed cases increased by 9,985 to touch 2,76,583.

According to the Health Ministry, 1,35,206 patients have been recovered so far from the infection and discharged from healthcare facilities, while 1,33,632 were still under treatment in hospitals.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The recovery rate for the country stood at 49%, the highest ever so far.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat continue to be the hotspots accounting for 60% of the total COVID-19 cases in the country.

However, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reported their highest ever cases on Wednesday morning. Tamil Nadu has added 1,685 new cases, Rajasthan (482), Andhra Pradesh (219) and Telangana (270).

With 2.76 lakh cases, India is now just 15,000 away from dislodging the UK, which is the fourth worst-hit country by COVID-19 worldwide.

India also crossed the five-million-test mark as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) authorised laboratories – both state-run and private – had tested 50,61,332 samples for COVID-19. On Tuesday alone, the laboratories tested 1,45,216 samples.

Of the 279 new deaths, Maharashtra reported 120 followed by Gujarat (33), Delhi (31), Tamil Nadu (21), Uttar Pradesh (18), Telangana (11), West Bengal (10), Rajasthan (9), Madhya Pradesh (6) and Haryana (6), Jammu and Kashmir (3), two each in Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura.

Out of the total 7,745 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,289 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1,313, Delhi with 905, Madhya Pradesh with 420, West Bengal with 415, Tamil Nadu with 307, Uttar Pradesh with 301, Rajasthan with 255 and Telangana with 148 deaths. The death toll reached 77 in Andhra Pradesh, 66 in Karnataka and 55 in Punjab.