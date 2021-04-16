Covid-19: Mohan Bhagwat discharged from hospital

Covid-19: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat discharged from hospital

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Apr 16 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 14:57 ist
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who had tested coronavirus positive a week ago, was discharged from a private hospital in Nagpur on Friday, a top official of the hospital said. Bhagwat had tested positive for the viral infection on April 9 and was admitted to the hospital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

RSS
Mohan Bhagwat
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Help pours in for torched library

Help pours in for torched library

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

India to see normal monsoon, 98% of average rainfall

India to see normal monsoon, 98% of average rainfall

'Not completing Ashwin's quota probably a mistake'

'Not completing Ashwin's quota probably a mistake'

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

DH Toon | 'Not polite to ask someone's rostrum'

DH Toon | 'Not polite to ask someone's rostrum'

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

 