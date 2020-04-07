COVID-19: SC notice to Centre to evacuating Indian students stranded in UK

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea for the evacuation of hundreds of students stranded in the United Kingdom, due to the lockdown and travel disruption in both the countries on the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic.
A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde sought a response from the Union government on a PIL filed by advocate Madhurima Mridul, who is the mother of one such student.
The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take instructions and put the matter for consideration on April 13.
The petitioner, led by advocates Sunil Fernandes and Astha Sharma, suggested that various flights, ferrying the British nationals from India to the UK may be used to evacuate Indian students stuck over there.
She also asked the court to ensure that till the requisite arrangements were made for the evacuation of such students, they would be provided with accommodation, adequate health, and medical support by Indian High Commissioner in London.
"Most universities in the United Kingdom, where these students are studying have been shut down. There is no provision for food in the Cafeteria, which means the students are left to fend for themselves during the present crisis," it claimed.
The plea contended that the Indian government can quarantine the students on return or put other restrictions in terms of medical protocol but to pass a blanket order preventing them from returning back to homeland was violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.
The petitioner contended India was probably the only country that had imposed an embargo on the return of its own citizens. Countries with a far greater incidence of mortality like China, Spain, Italy, Iran, South Korea and the United States of America too have not imposed any embargo on the return of their nationals from foreign shores.
With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?
Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey
'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'
COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15