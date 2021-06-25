Covid-19 second wave not yet over, warns Centre

The Centre on Friday warned that the second wave of Covid-19 is not yet over in India.

The government said that 75 districts still have more than 10 per cent prevalence, while 92 districts have a 5 to 10 per cent prevalence of coronavirus.

Addressing a briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, Union Health Ministry officials said around 48 Delta plus variant cases have been found in 11 states in India so far. Maharashtra has the highest number of Delta Plus variant cases at 20.

"Proportion of coronavirus cases with variants of concern have risen from 10.31 per cent in May, 2021 to 51 per cent on June 20, 2021," an official said, adding that 90 per cent of cases in India are being driven by B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant.

The government said that both 19 vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- work against variants of the SARS-CoV-2 --- Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.