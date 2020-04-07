Irani holds online workshop for child protection units

COVID-19: Smriti Irani holds online workshop for district child protection units

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2020, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 17:18 ist
Mental health experts and Irani interacted with the participants and answered their questions, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry said in a series of tweets in Hindi. Credit: Twitter (@UNICEFIndia)

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday conducted an online workshop for district child protection units wherein discussions were held on coronavirus-related issues and ways to reduce stress during the ongoing lockdown.

Mental health experts and Irani interacted with the participants and answered their questions, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble Minister Smriti Irani, an online orientation workshop was organised for district-based child protection units during which discussions were held on issues related to coronavirus and how stress can be reduced during lockdown and the role of childline," it said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Experts, including child psychiatrist at NIMHANS Shekhar Sesadri, answered questions from ministry and state officials, district child protection units, child welfare committees, juvenile justice board members and supervisors of child care institutions, it added.

Irani assured the participants of all possible help and cooperation from the government.

"More than 850 people related to child protection services took part in the workshop and many watched it on YouTube," the ministry said.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown, the world's biggest, came into effect on March 25 midnight.

India has reported 4,421 coronavirus cases so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry
Smriti Irani
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 