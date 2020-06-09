COVID-19 social distancing norms may delay Parliament's Monsoon Session

The COVID-19 social distancing norms may end up delaying Parliament's Monsoon Session with top officials telling the presiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that the existing arrangements could accommodate a few MPs only.

During a review meeting convened by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Secretaries General of the two Houses briefed the presiding officers about the various possibilities of holding the session.

In a previous meeting on June 1, the top officials were tasked to examine the possibility of shifting the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha to Lok Sabha and the Lok Sabha to the Central Hall.

Usually, the Monsoon Session starts in the third or fourth week of July and adjourns just before Independence Day on August 15.

Sources said the officials reported the outcomes of assessment of seating capacity in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, the Central Hall and the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan. Lok Sabha has 545 MPs and Rajya Sabha has 245.

According to the assessment, sources said, the Rajya Sabha Chamber can accommodate about 60 MPs as per the norms of social distancing while the Lok Sabha Chamber and the Central Hall is adequate enough for a little over 100 lawmakers. Even if the members were to be accommodated in the galleries, the total seating capacity would be much less than the required, if all members were to be accommodated.

The Secretaries General were also of the view that the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan would not be adequate to accommodate all Lok Sabha MPs. They also pointed out that the Central Hall and Vigyan Bhavan have limitations when it comes to availability of air-conditioning and enabling of simultaneous interpretation service.

The meeting also discussed another option of only allowing MPs whose participation in various items of business is required on a daily basis.

Sources said Naidu and Birla also directed the two officials to examine in detail various issues related to enabling virtual participation of MPs in House proceedings, including the maximum capacity available for enabling such virtual participation, feasibility of enabling participation of MPs as per the Rules of Business of both the Houses and other technical issues.

The officials also briefed that virtual meetings of the Parliamentary Committees could not be convened as any change in the rules concerning such meetings required a motion to be carried in both the Houses of Parliament.

There was another proposal earlier that the sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on alternate days during the upcoming Monsoon Session but a section of MPs felt that it was not feasible as the MPs could be held up in the capital without much work.