COVID-19: Special trains to have waiting list, more such trains in pipeline

Indian Railways on Wednesday announced that the special AC trains will have waiting lists from May 22 onwards even as it said more special trains may operate in due course of time.

The changes will come into effect for tickets booked from 15 May for journeys beginning from 22 May.

However, there will not be any Reservation Against Cancellation ( RAC) in these special trains.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The railways said the waiting list for special trains will be capped at 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 200 for sleeper class, 100 for chair cars, while the list will be capped at 20 each for First AC and Executive Class.

The railways also said more special trains with second class sleeper and AC chair cars may be operated in due course of time.

Indian Railways had announced partial resumption of passenger trains from May 12 with 15 pairs of trains( with 30 journeys). The railways also said that if required more special trains will be operated.

Earlier railways said there will be no waiting list in these trains.