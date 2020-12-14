Covid-19 spike dips below 30,000 for third time in December

Covid-19 spike dips below 30,000 for third time in Dec

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2020, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 11:22 ist
The total coronavirus cases in India reached 98,84,100 with 27,071 infections being reported in a day. Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh

The daily new Covid-19 cases fell below 30,000 for the third time this month taking India's virus caseload to 98.84 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.88 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,84,100 with 27,071 infections being reported in a day. The death toll rose to 1,43,355 with 336 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,88,159 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eighth consecutive day.

There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.  It went past  50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

COVID-19
India
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

