Covid-19 strategy group predicts 23% hospitalisations in event of future surge

A group responsible for preparing the country's Covid-19 strategy told the government last month that in the event of a future surge in cases, for every 100 cases, 23 will be hospitalised.

The estimation was made after observing the pattern in the devastating second wave, a source from NITI Aayog's Empowered Group 1, which is headed by Dr V K Paul told The Indian Express. The report mentioned that at the peak of the second wave on June 1, 21.74 per cent of the 18 lakh active cases in the 10 worst-affected states required hospitalisation. 2.2 per cent were admitted to the ICU, it added.

In September last year, the group had projected that 20 patients (out of every 100 positive cases) with “severe/ moderately severe” symptoms would need to be hospitalised.

The Empowered Group 1 made its calculations on the basis of an estimated four to five lakh cases a day and accordingly recommended that two lakh ICU beds be on standby by September, of which 1.2 lakh are ICU beds with ventilators. It also called for setting up of 7 lakh non-ICU hospital beds (of which 5 lakh are oxygen-enabled), and 10 lakh Covid isolation care beds.

Of the 23 hospitalisations per 100 cases, 2.5 would need ICU care and 20.5 non-ICU care. Among the remaining 77 positive cases, 30 would need to undergo institutional isolation, while 47 would have to isolate at home, a source in the know told the publication.