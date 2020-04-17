COVID-19: Tales of awareness raise hope in Bengal

As the violation of lockdown especially in some markets places in the state has become a cause of concern in West Bengal, several instances of awareness in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak have become a source of inspiration. From people working with police, with zeal to spread awareness after being arrested for violating lockdown to petrol pumps refusing to sell fuel if customers are not wearing masks, several such tales of inspiration are coming up in the state.

The life of a resident of the Park Circus area of the city underwent a sea of change after he was arrested for allegedly violating the lockdown on April 11. He went out of his home on his scooter for no major reason and showed a lame excuse when intercepted by officials of the Charu Market Police Station in the city.

According to police sources not only was he unable to show proper documents but also misbehaved with the on-duty officials. He was promptly booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Section 353 of the IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

A city court granted him bail under the condition that he will have to work with police two hours per day for one week to spread public awareness.

“Since then he is coming to work with us every day. He doesn’t show any displeasure with what he has to do and is working with us way more than two hours. I think he has realized his mistake,” a senior Kolkata Police official said.

Whenever he sees that someone has stepped has come out on the road without any important reason he is advising them to stay at home for the sake of their own safety and of others.

Meanwhile, several petrol pumps across the state have been refusing to sell fuel to those who are not wearing masks and put up signboards stating “no mask no fuel”. The decision has been taken by the West Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association.