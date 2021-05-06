Covid-19 test swab sticks made in Ulhasnagar slum near Mumbai: Report

Amid the raging second wave of Covid-19 across India, dozens of slum households at Sant Gyaneshwar Nagar in Ulhasnagar, 50 km east of Mumbai, have been packing swab sticks used to collect nose and throat samples for RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, according to a report by The Indian Express.

These households have been packing these 'sterile' RT-PCR test kits since last week through a local supplier named Maneesh Keswani.

Also read — India’s struggle to track new Covid variants could worsen crisis

Under Medical Devices Rules, 2017 (Form MD-5), the swab sticks require a sterile environment for production. However, according to the slum residents, they packed the sticks with their bare hands. “If a person touches the swab with bare dirty hands or is himself infected with Covid-19 or some other infection, the swab can infect the person who takes it in his mouth. We know that the virus can last on surfaces for a few days,” said Dr Anupa Dixit, chief scientist at Suburban Diagnostics.

On Wednesday, the local police and the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) seized leftover stock from at least five households of the slum.

Keswani has been booked under the Indian Penal code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, according to the report.

Also read: No respite as India's daily Covid cases see biggest jump: Nearly 4.13 lakh more infections, 4,000 deaths

The kits have ‘Bio-Swab’ written on them and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is trying to identify the manufacturer and check if he is registered. “No company by the name Bio-Swab is registered with the FDA. Thane region has only one manufacturer who has no link to this case. This could be a case of spurious manufacturing,” said Pravin Mundada, Joint Commissioner (Drugs). He added that they are waiting for Keswani’s statement to be recorded to gather more information.

UMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Karuna Juikar, who visited the slum on Wednesday, said, “These kits are not being used in Ulhasnagar corporation hospitals. We have instructed private hospitals, chemists, and doctors to not procure any kit with the name Bio-Swab on it.”

Deputy Commissioner Madan Sonde said the corporation is trying to ascertain who supplied these kits.

About 5,000 swab sticks have been distributed to each household, and at least a dozen families in the slum have been employed to pack them, a municipal official told the publication.

While the households were promised money to make and pack these swab sticks, none of them is said to have received any payment yet.