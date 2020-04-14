COVID-19 testing adequate, none turned away: Centre

Under fire from health experts and political leaders over low testing numbers, the government on Tuesday asserted that it had expanded its testing strategy gradually and no person requiring it has been turned away.

The assertion came even as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 10,815 and the death toll jumped by 45 since Monday to touch 353.

“If we are not able to find people to test for the disease, it shows that the number is falling or the number is low. It is difficult to say. We don't say no to anybody for testing,” Raman Gangakhedkar, Head, Department of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, ICMR, told reporters.

He was responding to a question on the low number of tests for COVID-19 being done in the country which has been criticised by health experts and politicians.

Gangakhedkar said the ICMR has increased the number of samples tested per day gradually over the past week and had carried out 21,635 tests on Monday. Of these 18,644 tests were carried out by the ICMR network of laboratories, while 2,991 samples were tested in private laboratories.

He said India has adequate testing kits to last for a “pretty long time” than the six weeks stock declared on Monday. As many as 33 lakh RT-PCR kits have been ordered and 37 lakh rapid antibody test kits were expected to be delivered anytime.

A health ministry official said that the tests were being carried out as per the protocol laid down by the ICMR.

“If we test randomly, then our testing kits would not be utilised for the people who need to be tested. We have also increased our sampling zone – patients with severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) have been included. We have also introduced rapid diagnostic kits in the field. We have expanded the overall process of testing,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said.

Asked about the logic for the extension of the lockdown till May 3, Agarwal said the efforts of the government were focussed on breaking the chain of transmission of the disease.

“If there are no cases reported for 28 days from a particular area or the last negative case is reported 28 days ago, then we believe that the chain of transmission has stopped as cases have stopped coming,” he said.