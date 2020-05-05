COVID-19: Three BSF camps in Tripura declared 'containment zones' after 27 cases

Three BSF camps in Tripura's Dhalai district were sealed and declared 'containment zones' after 27 personnel including two children tested COVID-19 positive since Saturday.

The state health department sealed the BSF camp at Jawaharnagar, Karina border outpost and BSF base at Gandacherra, where the cases were detected and declared areas within 3-km radius into containment zones.

"Those who tested positive have been admitted in hospitals and kept in isolation while entry of outsiders into the camps have been prohibited. Also, 241 BSF personnel and 90 medical staffs, who came into their contact have been identified and put into quarantine to contain the spread of the virus," officials said.

Tripura had declared the state as "coronavirus free" about a week ago after two COVID-19 positive persons recovered and were discharged.

But two BSF personnel tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday and 12 more tested positive on Sunday. Shocked over this, the health department swung into action quickly and tested 179 samples out of which 11 BSF men and two children tested positive on Monday taking the toll to 27.

All of them are asymptomatic and the health department is trying to identify the source of infection.

These BSF personnel guards the 856-km border Tripura shares with Bangladesh.