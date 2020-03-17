COVID-19: To regulate crowds, Indian Railways hikes platform tickets

The India Railways has started hiking the platform tickets to prevent the gathering of a large crowd in railway premises and also cancelled the trains due to low occupancy in the wake of COVID-19.

Some zonal railways have hiked the platform ticket charges from Rs 10 to Rs 50 starting Tuesday.

Six divisions of the Western railway zone -- Mumbai, Vadodra, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, Bhavnagar -- that covers around 250 railway stations have hiked the platform tickets.

The Southern Railways zone increased the platform ticket only in Chennai, the Central zone, comprising of five divisions -- Mumbai (CST), Bhusawal, Nagpur, Solapur, Pune -- have raised prices.

Due to low occupancy, the Central Railway (CR) announced the cancellation of 23 outstation trains including Kalburgi-Securnderbad, Deccan Express, Nandigram Express and Pragati Express from Wednesday till April 1, a CR release said.

Railways also witnessing huge cancellation of tickets for the past two days. The railway board has authorised the zones to take a decision to cancel the trains if poor occupancy reported, said an official in the national transporter.