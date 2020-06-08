COVID-19 toll rises to 7,200; Record jump in cases

The novel coronavirus toll rose to 7,200 with 271 more deaths and the number of infections climbed to 2,56,611 in India on Monday after a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases, the Health Ministry said in its revised data.

The country has been registering over 9,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for the fifth day in a row.

There are 1,24,981 active cases while 1,24,429 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said in its updated data at 8 am.

"Thus, 48.49 per cent patients have recovered so far," it said.

According to the ICMR, a total of 47,74,434 samples have been tested till 9 am on June 8, with 1,08,048 samples been tested in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry has revised the figures of death and cases for Delhi and Telangana.

Of the 271 more deaths, 91 were in Maharashtra, 51 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 18 each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Telangana, 13 each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, nine in Rajasthan, four in Haryana, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, and one each in Odisha and Punjab.

India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

Out of the total 7,200 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,060 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,249 deaths, Delhi with 812, Madhya Pradesh with 412, West Bengal with 396, Uttar Pradesh with 275, Tamil Nadu with 269, Rajasthan with 240 and Telangana with 137 deaths.

The death toll reached 75 in Andhra Pradesh, 61 in Karnataka and 51 in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 41 fatalities due to the coronavirus disease, while 30 deaths have been reported from Bihar, 28 from Haryana, 15 from Kerala, 13 from Uttarakhand, nine from Odisha and seven from Jharkhand.

Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have registered five COVID-19 fatalities each and Assam and Chhattisgarh have recorded four deaths each so far.

Meghalaya and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each, according to ministry data.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry's website stated.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 85,975, followed by Tamil Nadu at 31,667, Delhi at 28,936, Gujarat at 20,070, Rajasthan at 10,599, Uttar Pradesh at 10,536 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,401, it said.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,187 in West Bengal, 5,452 in Karnataka, 5,088 in Bihar and 4,708 in Andhra Pradesh. It has risen to 4,448 in Haryana, 4,087 in Jammu and Kashmir, 3,650 in Telangana and 2,856 in Odisha.

Punjab has reported 2,608 novel coronavirus cases so far while Assam has 2,565 cases. A total of 1,914 people have been infected by the virus in Kerala and 1,355 in Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand has registered 1,099 cases, while 1,073 cases have been reported from Chhattisgarh, 800 from Tripura, 413 from Himachal Pradesh, 314 from Chandigarh and 300 from Goa.

Manipur has 172 and Nagaland has 118 cases till now.

Ladakh has 103 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 99 cases, Arunachal Pradesh has 51 cases, Meghalaya 36 cases, Mizoram has 34 cases while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections so far.

Dadar and Nagar Haveli has 20 cases while Sikkim has reported seven cases till now.

The ministry's website said that 7,837 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

Statewise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.