COVID-19: Tripura claims highest recovery rate after the 'BSF shock'

With 118 of a total of 173 COVID-19 positive persons already recovered, Tripura has claimed that the state's recovery rate stood at 68.83%, which was highest among all the states.

"The national recovery rate at present is 39% and Tripura's rate of recovery is 68.83%. This is highest among all the states as on today," Tripura law minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters at the state secretariat at Agartala on Wednesday evening.

"We are ahead of Andhra Pradesh which has a recovery rate of 63.82%," he said when asked about the recovery rate.

Tripura had declared itself as "COVID-19 free state" on April 29 after two persons, who had tested COVID-19 positive recovered and were discharged. But the shock was in store as two BSF camps in Dhalai district saw a sudden outbreak of the virus on May 2. Of the 173 COVID-19 positive cases the state reported since May 2, 160 are BSF personnel and their family members. Most of the BSF personnel, who tested COVID-19 positive were asymptomatic. This caused much concern to the state health department.

Four more persons, who returned from Chennai tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, taking the state's total number of cases to 173.

Tripura health department, however, could not yet identify the source of infection among the BSF personnel at Ambassa in Dhalai district, who are deployed to guard the India-Bangladesh border. The department also asked the BSF to carry out a quick probe and identify the source of infection. BSF too has not yet disclosed their findings and so the health department stepped up sample tests of the BSF personnel and their family members. Three BSF camps have also been sealed and declared as containment zones.