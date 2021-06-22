Covid-19 under control: Telangana CM Rao hosts lunch for entire village

Barely two days after the Covid-19 restrictions were eased in the state, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hosted lunch for an entire village.

Since Sunday, from when the lockdown was totally lifted, Rao has been on a whirlwind tour of the districts inaugurating new collectorates and other government buildings.

On Tuesday, Rao had lunch with all the locals of Vasalamarri, his “adopted village” in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Addressing a public meeting, the CM said that his government would extend every possible support to make the settlement stand as a model of development.

The Rao government, which has been accused of low testing and under-reporting of Covid-19 cases and deaths, on Saturday declared that Covid-19 has come under control in the state.

The CM laid the foundation for a 2000 bed multi-super speciality hospital in Warangal on Monday, saying that his government would turn the city, about 150 kms northeast of Hyderabad, into a medical hub to ease the pressure on the state capital.

Also read: Siddipet Collector touches CM Chandrashekhar Rao's feet in Telangana; draws criticism from opposition

Rao, who was infected by the virus in April and recovered after a few days, accused the media of indulging in scaremongering about Covid-19, 'black fungus', variants etc.,

“When I was with Covid-19, I was given only paracetamol and antibiotics. Though it was prescribed, I did not consume Vitamin-D tablets. The media has sensationalised the virus infection involving simple treatment with early detection and has scared many people. Did the virus call on their phones and inform them that it would target the children more next time?” the CM remarked in a meeting on Monday.

The CM's comments came at a time when several physicians, public health experts are stressing on the need to maintain caution as there is a strong possibility of a third wave, with a probability of children being affected more. Concerns are already being raised over people thronging the public spaces like parks in Hyderabad and other places, with many of them flouting the mask, social distancing rules.

As per the official figures, the new positive cases have remained under the 1,500 mark for the past week in Telangana. The daily new Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad have been below 200 for over two weeks now.

Also read: Second wave: Telangana nearly doubled its Covid-19 cases in the last 80 days

On Tuesday, 1,175 cases were reported from among the 1,24,907 samples tested from across the state.

According to the health department, active cases in Telangana now are only 16,640.

Check out DH latest videos: