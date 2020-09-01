Covid-19 Unlock 4.0: States where alcohol is served at bars, hotels, pubs

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines for Unlock 4.0, detailing more spheres of society that can be reopened, as the number of active Covid-19 cases continue to be overshadowed by the number of recoveries.

Following the MHA guidelines, the states have also announced more relaxations in the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

As the Central govt has permitted bars and pubs to resume, some of the states have allowed serving alcohol in restaurants, clubs and hotels.

Here is a list of those states where one can be served liquor in bars:

1) The West Bengal government has allowed bars in the state to reopen from today, by following social distancing and other Covid-related protocols. Restaurants serving liquor can do so by allowing only 50% of total occupancy at a time and following all Covid-19 guidelines

2) The Karnataka government has allowed bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants in the state to serve liquor with a maximum 50% of their seating capacity filled. There were restrictions on serving liquor since March when the lockdown was enforced first, and until now only takeaways were allowed at these establishments.

3) Goa government has also announced the reopening of bars as a part of Unlock 4.0.

4) Chandigarh government has also allowed hotels and restaurants to serve alcohol to customers.

