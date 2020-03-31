COVID-19: UP CM picks Karnataka based IAS officer to handle coronavirus crisis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has picked Karnataka native IAS Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj to fight against Coronavirus in Noida, which reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Yogi, who made a surprise visit to the Gautam Bhuddh Nagar district on Monday, has expressed unhappiness over the steps taken to prevent disease. The CM was upset as the district administration has failed to close a factory despite many of its employees found coronavirus positive.

Being boarder to Delhi, Noida, which houses a large number of multinational companies, witnessed massive migration of workers towards their villages creating chaos in the entire district.

Spreading of coronavirus and migration of workers in the district was virtually a blow to the state as it is a major business hub with a large number of white color workers.

While the administration failed to check their migration and provide them shelter, the officials were learned to have indulged in the blame games during the CM's review meeting.

Upset with the handling of the situation by the district administration, the CM posted Suhas as District Magistrate. Prior to this, he was serving as Special Secretary to Planning Department Noida.

Suhas, a native Hassan district, is a 2007 batch IAS officer of UP-cadre and also a professional para-badminton player, currently ranked World No 2 in men's singles.



Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj (Credit: Wikicommons)



Suhas, who had earlier served as District Magistrate of Prayagraj earned praise for handling Kumbha Mela in 2019 which witnessed more than crores of devotees. His steps in crowd management and cleanliness have received appreciations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi as well.

The UP Government honoured him with the highest civilian award Yash Bharti. He also received Uttar Pradesh Governor' s award for effectively handling election as the District Magistrate.

Suhas did his schooling in Dudda in Mandya district and Shivamogga and completed his graduation in Computers science at National Institute on Technology in Suratkal, near Mangalore.

He served in various posts in different districts including Agra, Mathura and Sonabhadra.

His wife Ritu Suhas is also Uttar Pradesh Civil Service Officer and serving as Additional Commissioner Allahabad Municipal Council. She also got an award for creating awareness among voters during the election.