COVID-19: UP reports biggest one day surge, Tally soars to 172

Uttar Pradesh reported the biggest one day surge of COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the state tally of coronavirus positive patients to 172.

According to the official sources here, as many as 51 people tested positive for virus infection in the past 24-hours. They included 40 people, who had attended the recent Tableegh-e-Jamaat religious event at Nizamuddin Markaz at Delhi.

The officials said that the reports of 400 other 'Jamaat' members, who had attended the event, were awaited. Some coronavirus positive people also included foreigners.

As many as 1300 members of the 'Jamaat', who were found to be staying in different mosques across the state, had been quarantined. Many of them had attended the Delhi religious event.

So far two persons had died in from COVID-19 in the state. Seventeen persons had recovered and discharged from the hospitals.