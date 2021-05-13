Covid-19 | UPSC defers Preliminary Civil Services Exam: Check new date here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021, scheduled to be held on June 27, to October 10, 2021 as coronavirus ruptures normal life across the country.
India on Thursday reported over 4,000 single-day Covid fatalities and 3.62 lakh new infections as people reel with mounting losses and and poor health.
More to follow...
