Covid-19 vaccination for 12-14 age group to start from March 16

The government will start Covid-19 vaccination for 12-14-year-olds and 'precaution doses' for all those above 60 years from March 16, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday.

बच्चे सुरक्षित तो देश सुरक्षित! मुझे बताते हुए खुशी है की 16 मार्च से 12 से 13 व 13 से 14 आयुवर्ग के बच्चों का कोविड टीकाकरण शुरू हो रहा है। साथ ही 60+ आयु के सभी लोग अब प्रिकॉशन डोज लगवा पाएँगे। मेरा बच्चों के परिजनों व 60+ आयुवर्ग के लोगों से आग्रह है की वैक्सीन जरूर लगवाएँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2022

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: