Covid-19 vaccination: What are the common side effects and what can you do to combat them?

With governments across the globe now focusing on vaccination, scientists are keeping an eye on the side effects of these Covid-19 vaccines. All the three vaccines approved in India — Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik — have mild side effects.

A total of 21,31,54,129 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India, as of May 31, 2021.

While the government is working towards producing and importing more Covid-19 vaccines, more people are coming in front to get vaccinated. Some people who have taken vaccine doses have experienced side effects. While one's reaction to the vaccine varies from person to person, here’s a list of common side-effects of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW):

> Mild Headache

> Pain and swelling at the injection site

> Fever and chills

> Irritability

> Fatigue

> Body ache

> Nausea

> Abdominal pain

These side effects are not long-lasting and should go away in a few days. You may not necessarily have to experience all of them. All three Covid-19 vaccines available in India, Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V, have recorded different side effects.

Here are some useful tips from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help you cope with the side effects:

> For any pain and discomfort you may experience in your body, you can take over-the-counter medicine, such as paracetamol, ibuprofen, etc after consulting your doctor.

> To reduce the pain and swelling on the arm, you can apply a clean, cool, and wet cloth over the area where you got the shot.

> Drinking lots of water is advisable to stay hydrated and reduce the discomfort that is caused by fever.

> It is not recommended to take the medicines before you get your vaccine shot.

The side effects experienced after the second dose of the vaccine are more intense than the first dose. However, it is to note that these just indicate that your body is reacting to the vaccine and building protection against the virus. If the side effects don’t reduce after 24 hours or seem to increase then it is advised to contact your doctor.