Covid-19 vaccine in India may come from more than one source, expected by early-2021: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be available in India by early-2021 and it will come from more than one source, ANI reported the minister as saying at a meeting of Group of Ministers.

We're expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country: Union Health Min during Group of Ministers meeting pic.twitter.com/M2G0QzNFxG — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

He also added that experts are formulating strategies to plan the rollout and distribution of the vaccine.

India's coronavirus cases rose by 55,342 in the last 24 hours to 71.8 lakh on Tuesday, the lowest daily rise since mid-August, according to health ministry data.

Deaths from Covid-19 infections rose by 706 to 109,856. India is the second worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States.