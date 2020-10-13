Covid-19 vaccine in India to come from multiple sources

Covid-19 vaccine in India may come from more than one source, expected by early-2021: Harsh Vardhan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2020, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 13:20 ist
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. Credit: PTI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be available in India by early-2021 and it will come from more than one source, ANI reported the minister as saying at a meeting of Group of Ministers.

He also added that experts are formulating strategies to plan the rollout and distribution of the vaccine.

India's coronavirus cases rose by 55,342 in the last 24 hours to 71.8 lakh on Tuesday, the lowest daily rise since mid-August, according to health ministry data.

Deaths from Covid-19 infections rose by 706 to 109,856. India is the second worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Harsh Vardhan
ICMR
Vaccine

What's Brewing

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

 