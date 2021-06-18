Covid-19 Vaccine Matters: Government battles misinformation, hesitancy in bid to scale up vaccination

With the fear of a looming third Covid-19 wave, the government has shifted focus on the scale of vaccination, targeting to administer at least 1 crore doses daily.

So far, Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to over 26.86 crore, out of which 5 crore have been given to beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

However, the government's vaccination drive, which started on January 16 this year, has been marred with snags, including misinformation, non-Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccine hesitancy. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday countered a social media campaign, alleging the presence of newborn calf serum in Covid-19 vaccine. "The final vaccine does not contain newborn calf serum at all. The calf serum is not an ingredient of the final vaccine product," the minister said.

Meanwhile, several experts questioned the government's decision to delay the second dose of Covishield to 16 weeks, instead of 12 weeks or 14 weeks. The Union government asserted that its decision was taken on the basis of a unanimous recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), which perused available scientific information.

Amid debate over the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine, NTAGI chief Dr N K Arora said a single dose of the vaccine is 61 per cent effective against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, citing a Public Health England study. However, the sample size of the study was very small, Dr Arora said.

India, a perpetual paradox, is also oscillating between the fear of not getting the jab and the fear of getting it. Many wait anxiously for their turn to get the Covid-19 vaccine; others are running away from vaccinators. Vaccine hesitancy, however, is not a new story in India and a look at the country's long-drawn-out battle against polio may help understand vaccine hesitancy.

A new study suggests that Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna do not harm male fertility. The study found the levels of sperm in participants remained at healthy levels after they got two doses of the mRNA preventive.

The second Covid-19 wave across the country has been declining steadily and many states and Union Territories have started easing Covid-19 curbs. But disease experts and doctors have cautioned that a race towards resuming business as usual would compromise vaccination efforts as only about 5 per cent of all 95 crore eligible adults have been inoculated.

When the Covid-19 curbs eased in the national capital of New Delhi on Tuesday, thousands of commuters were seen crowding into underground train stations and shopping malls. This prompted some doctors to warn that such behaviour could lead to a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

Another worry in the ongoing vaccination drive is the gender gap. Indian women are lagging men in getting the jab. At present, there is a 15 per cent gap between the number of men and women who have got at least one dose of vaccination. Worryingly, this gap has widened in recent months. On April 10, there was a 2 per cent disparity between vaccinated men and women. This rose to 12 per cent on April 24 and 24 per cent on May 6. The gender gap in vaccinations is highest in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, while Kerala and Chhattisgarh deserve applause.

Maharashtra, which has fully vaccinated 50 lakh people so far, is worried that the highly virulent "Delta plus" variant of the novel coronavirus could stoke a third wave. “The number of active patients could reach up to eight lakh, while 10 per cent out of them could be children,” said the presentation made by the state health department, as per an official release.

States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have started preparations for the upcoming wave, ramping up health care infrastructure, conducting genomic sequencing of Covid-19-hit children as well as training paediatrics on how to treat children. On the vaccine for children front, the Serum Institute of India is reportedly planning to start clinical trials of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for the young ones in July. Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine, Covovax, has shown promising results in its Phase 3 trials in the US, the UK and Mexico and the Centre is also keen to start trials of the vaccine on children.

The Modi government is also considering offering nearly Rs 50,000 crore of credit incentives to boost health care infrastructure in the nation hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the vaccine front, Bharat Biotech’s US partner Ocugen has been forced to take a longer route to receive approval for Covaxin’s use in the United States, following the recommendation of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), which has asked for more data from an additional clinical trial.

The Reserve Bank of India is of the view that speed and scale of vaccination against Covid-19 can shape the path of economic recovery, which has the resilience and the fundamentals to bounce back from the pandemic.

While the peak daily vaccination rate attained till date is 42.65 lakh, the government is of the view that "doubling the shifts and possibly vaccinating 24x7 for a couple of months can enable the ambitious, but possible, throughput of 1 crore shots a day".