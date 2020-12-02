Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V may be available for supply from January: Report

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be available for supply as early as January, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund’s (RDIF) told The Print.

“We are working closely with the regulators and hope for a regulatory approval as early as in January 2021 and are ready to supply the vaccine to a wider population within the same timeframe,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, RDIF.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said they have commenced adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India. The trials have commenced after receiving the necessary clearance from the Kasauli-based Central Drugs Laboratory, they added. The clinical trials are being conducted by JSS Medical Research as the clinical research partner.

This will be a multicentre and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker and RDIF said in a joint statement.

Further, Dr Reddy's has partnered with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for advisory support and to use BIRAC's clinical trial centres for the vaccine, it added.

Recently, RDIF had announced the second interim analysis of clinical trial data, which showed 91.4 per cent efficacy for the vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; and efficacy of over 95 per cent 42 days after the first dose.

(With agency inputs)