Sputnik V may be available for supply from Jan: Report

Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V may be available for supply from January: Report

Dr Reddy's, RDIF have commenced clinical trials for Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 02 2020, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 11:42 ist
Recently, RDIF had announced the second interim analysis of clinical trial data, which showed 91.4 per cent efficacy for the vaccine on day 28 after the first dose. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be available for supply as early as January, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund’s (RDIF) told The Print.

“We are working closely with the regulators and hope for a regulatory approval as early as in January 2021 and are ready to supply the vaccine to a wider population within the same timeframe,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, RDIF.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said they have commenced adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India. The trials have commenced after receiving the necessary clearance from the Kasauli-based Central Drugs Laboratory, they added. The clinical trials are being conducted by JSS Medical Research as the clinical research partner.

Read | SII trial 'adverse event' not to effect Covid-19 vaccine timeline: Govt

This will be a multicentre and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker and RDIF said in a joint statement.

Further, Dr Reddy's has partnered with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for advisory support and to use BIRAC's clinical trial centres for the vaccine, it added.

Recently, RDIF had announced the second interim analysis of clinical trial data, which showed 91.4 per cent efficacy for the vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; and efficacy of over 95 per cent 42 days after the first dose.

(With agency inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V

What's Brewing

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 