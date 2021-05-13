Covid-19 vaccine: Sputnik V to be available in India from next week

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be available in the market from next week, according to the Centre.

"Sputnik vaccine has arrived in India. I'm happy to say that we're hopeful that it'll be available in the market next week. We're hopeful that the sale of the limited supply that has come from there (Russia), will begin next week," Dr VK Paul, a member (Health), NITI Aayog, told ANI.

More to follow...