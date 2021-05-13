Covid-19 vaccine: Sputnik V to be available in India from next week

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be available in the market from next week, according to the Centre.
"Sputnik vaccine has arrived in India. I'm happy to say that we're hopeful that it'll be available in the market next week. We're hopeful that the sale of the limited supply that has come from there (Russia), will begin next week," Dr VK Paul, a member (Health), NITI Aayog, told ANI.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Olympics | Robots, kitbag fencers to stay in shape
Muslims across the world gear up for Eid: See pics
To pay or not to pay? Dilemma for ransomware victims
Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds
Explained: Does the WHO name diseases after countries?
Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India
How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets
Computer chips are the new toilet paper
What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?