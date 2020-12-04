Covid-19 vaccine to be available in next few weeks, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that experts believe a vaccine for Covid-19 will be available in the next few weeks.
"Our scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavour of making Covid-19 vaccine. The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest & safe vaccine. That is why the world is watching India," PM Modi said.
Track coronavirus news live updates here
The prime minister added that the cost of vaccines will be determined after speaking to states.
He further stated that India has the best and most experienced distribution network for cold chain distribution and logistical requirements.
More to follow...
Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them
Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000
Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth
Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'
The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement
When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense
Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases
Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19
Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize
Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily