Covid-19 vaccine to be available in next few weeks, says PM Modi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 04 2020, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 13:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that experts believe a vaccine for Covid-19 will be available in the next few weeks. 

"Our scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavour of making Covid-19 vaccine. The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest & safe vaccine. That is why the world is watching India," PM Modi said.

The prime minister added that the cost of vaccines will be determined after speaking to states.  

He further stated that India has the best and most experienced distribution network for cold chain distribution and logistical requirements. 

More to follow...
 

