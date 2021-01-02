Covid-19 vaccine will be free across the country: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Covid-19 vaccine will be free of cost across the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday while reviewing preparations for vaccine dry run in Delhi.

"Not just in Delhi, it will be free across the country," Dr Harsh Vardhan said on being asked if the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost.

"In the first phase of vaccination, free vaaccines shall be provided across the nation to most prioritised beneficiaries that include 1 crore healthcare and 2 crore frontline workers," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

"Details of how further 27 cr priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated until July are being finalised." he said.