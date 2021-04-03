Covid-19 vaccines causing deaths? Experts say 'insufficient evidence': Report

With the inoculation process being successfully held in the country, there have also been reports of people dying a few days after taking the Covid-19 shot.

After assessing the details of the eight deaths in March, experts say that these deaths that were reported following the Covid-19 vaccine shot showed causality in terms of time, but there wasn't enough evidence that the vaccine itself caused the death, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

“Three of the eight casualty assessed cases have been found to have a consistent causal association to vaccination, four cases have been found to have an inconsistent causal association to vaccination (coincidental) and one case was found unclassifiable. None have been found to be due to the Covid-19 vaccine,” said experts in the report.

The country has administered a total of 7,06,18,026 vaccine doses till Friday, the Health Ministry said, adding that the number included 6,13,56,345 people who received its first dose.

There have been over 79 deaths reported till mid-March, according to the news report. In January, when the vaccination process began, there were reports of two persons dying after receiving the vaccine. The health officials claimed that the deaths were due to comorbid conditions and not due to the vaccination.

Out of more than 7 crore doses administered to date, ‘adverse event following immunisation’ (AEFI) has been reported in 0.028 per cent of cases or 19,250 patients.