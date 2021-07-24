Covid-19 vaccines for children likely by September: AIIMS chief

As fears of a third Covid wave loom large, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria said that India is likely to start vaccinating children by September.

In an interview with NDTV, Guleria underlined that it will be an important move to break the chain of transmission.

"I think Zydus has already done the trials and they're waiting for the emergency authorisation. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials should be over by August or September, and by that time we should get approval. Pfizer vaccine has been already approved by the FDA (US regulator - Food and Drug Administration). Hopefully, by September, we should start vaccinating children, and that would be a big boost as far as breaking the chain of transmission is concerned," Dr Guleria told the publication.

His remarks come as the country is yet to clear a vaccine for children and speculation is that they could be the worst-hit group in the next wave.

Till July 23, India has administered over 42 crore doses of vaccines and the government aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year.