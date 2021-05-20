Covid-19: Ventilation can dilute viral load in air, says Centre

Just as smells can be diluted from the air by opening windows and doors and using exhaust systems, ventilating spaces with improved directional airflow decrease the accumulated viral load in the air, reducing the risk of transmission, a new advisory from the Centre said on Thursday.

Calling ventilation a community defence that protects all of us at home or at work, the advisory to “Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic” released by the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India urged for introducing outdoor air in offices, homes and larger public spaces.

"Measures to improve ventilation in these spaces must be taken up on priority in urban and rural areas alike, recommendations for hutments, homes, offices and large centralised buildings are given. Simple strategic placement of fans, open windows, and doors, even slightly open windows can introduce outdoor air and improve the air quality inside. The introduction of cross ventilation and exhaust fans will be beneficial in curtailing the spread of the disease," the advisory said.



4/n In closed indoor spaces, droplets, and aerosols become quickly concentrated, greatly increase the risk of transmission to people in the area. Just as smells can be diluted by ventilation, high concentrations of the virus can be reduced by ensuring that outdoor air flows in. pic.twitter.com/B1oCM27jII — Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt. of India (@PrinSciAdvGoI) May 20, 2021

Underlining the need to remember that simple tools and practices can reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it highlighted the important role well-ventilated spaces play in diluting the viral load of infected air in poorly ventilated houses and offices and how proper ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other.

6/n Mask up, at home when with outsiders/those in contact with outsiders present. Double mask in congested spaces. Wear a surgical mask, then another tight-fitting cloth mask over it. If you must reuse a surgical mask, do not wash, read instructions. Cloth masks can be washed. pic.twitter.com/8XFMhMjCXl — Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt. of India (@PrinSciAdvGoI) May 20, 2021

"In buildings with central air-management systems improving central air filtration, increased filtration efficiency is especially helpful when enhanced outdoor air delivery options are limited. In offices, auditoriums, shopping malls etc. use of gable fan systems and roof ventilators are recommended. Frequent cleaning and replacement of filters is highly recommended," it said.



9/n In rooms set the A/C so that inside air is renewed. Keep windows and doors slightly ajar. Use gable/exhaust fans. Pay attention to ventilation in toilets. Mask up in toilets. pic.twitter.com/zlnNuita8p — Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt. of India (@PrinSciAdvGoI) May 20, 2021