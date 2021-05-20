Covid-19: Ventilation can dilute viral load in air, says Centre

Ventilation can dilute viral load in air, says Centre

Anand Mishra
Anand Mishra, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 21:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Just as smells can be diluted from the air by opening windows and doors and using exhaust systems, ventilating spaces with improved directional airflow decrease the accumulated viral load in the air, reducing the risk of transmission, a new advisory from the Centre said on Thursday.

Calling ventilation a community defence that protects all of us at home or at work, the advisory to “Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic” released by the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India urged for introducing outdoor air in offices, homes and larger public spaces.

"Measures to improve ventilation in these spaces must be taken up on priority in urban and rural areas alike, recommendations for hutments, homes, offices and large centralised buildings are given. Simple strategic placement of fans, open windows, and doors, even slightly open windows can introduce outdoor air and improve the air quality inside. The introduction of cross ventilation and exhaust fans will be beneficial in curtailing the spread of the disease," the advisory said.
 

Underlining the need to remember that simple tools and practices can reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it highlighted the important role well-ventilated spaces play in diluting the viral load of infected air in poorly ventilated houses and offices and how proper ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other.

"In buildings with central air-management systems improving central air filtration, increased filtration efficiency is especially helpful when enhanced outdoor air delivery options are limited. In offices, auditoriums, shopping malls etc. use of gable fan systems and roof ventilators are recommended. Frequent cleaning and replacement of filters is highly recommended," it said.
 

Coronavirus
COVID-19

