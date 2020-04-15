COVID-19: West Bengal Governor wants police and govt officials suspended for failing to enforce lockdown

Implementation of the nationwide lockdown in West Bengal became the new bone of contention between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. During the day, Governor stated in a tweet stated that lockdown must be enforced successfully and the option of requisitioning Central paramilitary force can be explored. Within hours of his tweet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without naming the Governor said that instead of extending cooperation some are talking about deploying paramilitary forces.

“Lockdown must succeed-examine central para forces requisitioning!,” tweeted Dhankhar.

Reacting to his comment without directly naming him Banerjee said “ instead of extending cooperation in such a situation some are saying that para military force are needed ( to enforce the lockdown). Why?”

Dhankhar further stated that state government and police officials who are failing to enforce the lockdown should be shown the door.

Emphasizing on the importance of properly enforcing the lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 the Governor stated in a tweet that it has to be “thoroughly implemented.”

“Lockdown protocol has to be thoroughly implemented to ward off #coronavirus. Police and administration @MamataOfficial failing to effect 100% #SocialDistancing or curbing religious congregations be shown door...” Dhankhar stated in a tweet.

However, later in the day, Dhankhar lauded the efforts of the Kolkata Police in enforcing the lockdown.

The development comes days after the Union Home Ministry wrote to the state’s Chief Secretary and Director General of Police regarding the “gradual dilution” of the lockdown in some areas of West Bengal. Most of these areas are minority-dominated.

Reacting to the Home Ministry’s letter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that “we are not fighting a communal virus but trying to fight a virus that spreads through human contact.”