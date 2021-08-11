WHO scientist urges caution as schools set to reopen

Covid-19: WHO chief scientist urges caution as states gear up to reopen schools

Multiple states have announced dates for limited reopening of in-person classes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 11 2021, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 10:33 ist
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan. Credit: AFP file photo

As states get ready to welcome students back for in-person classes from this month, the chief scientist of the World Health Organization has warned that children will face long-term impact to their mental, physical and cognitive wellbeing.

There is a fear that the lenghty school shutdown has impacted the mental health of children, as studies showed that a majority of parents said that digital schooling has failed its purpose, while the ASER report showed that only one-third of the country’s schoolchildren were pursuing online education.

"The impact on children's mental, physical and cognitive wellbeing will last a long time. School openings must be prioritized with distancing, masking, avoiding indoor singing and gatherings, hand hygiene & vaccination of all adults," WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said, quoting a tweet that said that the education of 1.5 billion children around the world was affected due to Covid-19.

States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have announced that schools will be reopening in a limited capacity later in August or early September, while West Bengal is mulling reopening schools after the Durga Puja vacation in November.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Schools
World Health Organization
India
Education
mental health
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

'Climate change is a hammer hitting us on the head’

'Climate change is a hammer hitting us on the head’

 