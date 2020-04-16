COVID-19: WHO is set to revive its polio surveillance network for coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organization and the Union Health Ministry are set to revive their polio surveillance network in India to keep an eye on the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to be around at least for the next few months.

More than 1,600 WHO trained personnel including WHO field staff who played a key role in creating a robust surveillance system for polio would be back in action to keep a tab on the virus that has infected more than 12,000 and killed 300 plus Indians so far.

“An action plan has been prepared on strengthening our ongoing surveillance utilizing the services of the World Health Organization’s national polio surveillance network team, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Health Ministry said here on Thursday.

The team involves 227 surveillance medical officers and 1,252 field monitors of the national polio surveillance programmes besides 106 field staffs working on TB, 27 field staffs working on neglected tropical diseases and 26 staffs working on hypertension.

While the State governments will feed data to the central ministry, the WHO officials will assist the ministry to set up and run a robust surveillance platform. However, unlike the polio campaign, there is no plan yet for a dedicated website on COVID-19 surveillance.

The National Polio Surveillance Project played a key role in strengthening polio surveillance by generating useful, timely and accurate data to guide policies, strategies and interventions until transmission of the poliovirus was interrupted nearly a decade ago.

“With our combined meticulous work, done with full sincerity and dedication, we were able to get rid of polio. All of you in the field – IDSP, state rapid response teams and WHO - are our ‘surveillance corona warriors’. With your joint efforts we can defeat the coronavirus and save lives,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a statement.