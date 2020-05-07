COVID-19: Why migrants in Bihar are not a threat as anticipated

All those who had apprehensions that the number of COVID-19 patients in Bihar would increase drastically once the migrants start returning to this part of the cow-belt, should take a look at these figures.

Out of 535 coronavirus cases recorded till May 6, the migrant workers accounted for only 65 cases. This essentially means that around 12-percent of the COVID-19 patients in Bihar are migrants while the remaining 88 percent are those who have been residing here with no travel history.

Sources in the Health Department confirmed that 65 cases attributed to migrants are spread across 21 districts out of 38 districts in Bihar. “Of this, Madhubani accounts for nine and Rohtas eight. The State Capital Patna, West Champaran, Sitamarhi and Aurangabad have reported five each,” said the source while giving a break-up of those districts where most of the cases (of 65 migrants) have been reported.

The minuscule number of affected migrants should not ring alarm bells since around 1.95 lakh migrants have already reached Bihar since the last week of March. This again essentially means that of these around two lakh migrants (having returned since March), only 0.03 percent (approx) are COVID-19 patients.

Little wonder, more and more migrants are on their way to Bihar. “Altogether, 28,467 persons, in 24 special trains from seven different States, arrived in Bihar on Thursday,” said Anupam Kumar, Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department, here in the State Capital. “This is the highest number of special trains reaching Bihar in a single day in the last one week,” he added.

These special trains exclude the ones cancelled by the Karnataka Government a day back. “Even on Wednesday, 14,951 persons arrived in Bihar in 13 trains,” the official said, adding that standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been maintained at various railway stations and passengers sent to their respective districts in government buses after proper screening.